A 32-year-old man is in jail on $70,000 bond for an arson charge.
Investigators said he confessed and “he hopes they go to hell.”
Teon Rakheem Jenkins, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of first-degree burglary, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Jenkins is accused of setting the Sunday fire at 1414 NW 23rd.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Jenkins had been arrested that day for a breaking and entering allegation. Investigators said he spontaneously admitted “he set the fire at 1414 NW 23rd and he hopes they go to hell.”
The next day, Jenkins became extremely violent and refused to speak without a lawyer, the affidavit states.
Jenkins returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 9 for his preliminary hearing conference.