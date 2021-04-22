A Lawton man is in jail on $75,000 bond after he was accused of walking into a home and lewdly groping a woman.
Christopher Ray Shelton made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of first-degree burglary and sexual battery, records indicate. The burglary count is punishable by between 7 to 20 years in prison.
Shelton was arrested April 16 following an incident at a home in the 2800 block of Southwest J Avenue.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim and her grandson were at her home when Shelton opened the front door, came inside and began lewdly groping the woman. She told him to leave. She said he began to pace around the house before trying to go into the grandson’s room. Then he sat down in a chair in the living room for a short time. He then left the way his came: the front door.
The victim and witnesses saw Shelton and pointed him out to arriving police. He was arrested and booked into jail.
Shelton, who is being held on $75,000 bond with the stipulation he have no contact with the victim, returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 16 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.