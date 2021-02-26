A 22-year-old Lawton man is in jail on $20,000 bond after he was accused of hitting his ex-girlfriend with a crowbar.
Ricky Joseph Benoit made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Benoit is accused of coming into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment the night of Feb. 4 and commencing with the battery.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the ex said she woke to Benoit standing over her and her boyfriend while holding a crowbar. When her current beau went in the back room, she said Benoit followed, but not before he hit her in the side with the crowbar when she tried to get him out of the house.
She and the new boyfriend ran to the neighbor’s house to call for help and Benoit fled the scene. Benoit’s current girlfriend was also at the scene but stood by in the doorway, the affidavit states.
Held on $20,000 bond, Benoit returns to court at 3 p.m. June 24 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.