A Lawton man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a trio of felony cases and received 20 years to serve in prison.

Martin Flores Martinez, a.k.a. Pancho or Pancholin, 31, pleaded guilty before Cotton County Assistant District Judge Mark Flanagan for the three cases, including the March assault of his girlfriend and her 12-year-old son.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

