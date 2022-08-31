A Lawton man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a trio of felony cases and received 20 years to serve in prison.
Martin Flores Martinez, a.k.a. Pancho or Pancholin, 31, pleaded guilty before Cotton County Assistant District Judge Mark Flanagan for the three cases, including the March assault of his girlfriend and her 12-year-old son.
Martinez pleaded guilty to a felony count of domestic abuse — assault and battery second and subsequent, records indicate. He received a 20 year prison sentence that includes mandatory drug treatment and 52 weeks of Department of Corrections supervision upon release, records indicate.
A guilty plea was also entered for a December 2021 assault. Martinez was sentenced to serve a 45 year prison sentence with 20 years to serve and the balance suspended, records indicate. He also must register as a violent offender as well as pay $5,855 in restitution plus court costs and fines.
Martinez also pleaded guilty to felony counts of trafficking in illegal drugs, endangering others while attempting to elude police, and misdemeanor counts of DUI, possession of controlled dangerous drugs and failure to stop at a red light, records indicate. He received another 45 year sentence with 20 years to serve and the balance suspended for each felony count, as well as $10,000 fine.
Martinez has three prior felony convictions in October 2014 in Comanche County for assault with a dangerous weapon by use of a firearm, unlawful possession of a controlled drug with the intent to distribute, and for domestic abuse – assault and battery, records indicate.
All sentences were ordered to run concurrently.
