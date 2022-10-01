A 29-year-old Lawton man was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to pimping an underage prostitute as well as having provocative photos of her and of being in a sexual relationship with the girl.
Derrell Dwayne Collins entered pleas of guilty Tuesday in Comanche County District Court to felony counts of human trafficking, second-degree rape and possession of juvenile pornography, records indicate.
Cotton County Associate District Judge Michael C. Flanagan sentenced Collins to a 30-year sentence with 20 years to serve in prison and 10 suspended with Oklahoma Department of Corrections supervision for the first two years of release for each count. Records indicate each sentence is to be served concurrently. He will have to register as a sex offender.
Collins was arrested after a February 2021 prostitution operation conducted by the Lawton Police Department Special Operations Unit caught an underage prostitute who said she was in a relationship with him, according to the probable cause affidavit.
An online advertisement from a website commonly used for prostitution brokering was discovered and police made contact with the girl, the affidavit states. After agreeing to trade sex for money, she met with an undercover detective at a Lawton hotel.
At first, the girl told police she was 19 years old but didn’t have any identification as proof, according to the affidavit. When investigators learned the girl was under 18 years old, she was placed into Department of Human Services custody. The girl said Collins had been assisting her in committing sexual acts for money.
Following a search of her phone, police found several photos of the naked teen and Collins, the affidavit states. Incriminating messages between the man and girl showed them discussing clients. She also said he’d driven her to the appointment with the detective.
Collins, who was arrested at the scene, has a prior felony conviction from February 2013 in Comanche County for possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, records indicate.
After being charged Feb. 12, 2021, Collins has been held in the Comanche County Detention Center on $250,000 bond. Flanagan ordered he receive credit for time served, records indicate.