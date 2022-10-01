A 29-year-old Lawton man was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to pimping an underage prostitute as well as having provocative photos of her and of being in a sexual relationship with the girl.

Derrell Dwayne Collins entered pleas of guilty Tuesday in Comanche County District Court to felony counts of human trafficking, second-degree rape and possession of juvenile pornography, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.