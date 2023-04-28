A Lawton man arrested for drug possession and possession of a firearm is free on $75,000 bond.
Jeremy Hartney, 45, of Lawton, was arrested last month when law enforcement officers served a search warrant at a house in the 400 block of Northeast Angus Street. The warrant was for another individual suspected of a different crime. During the execution of the warrant, police saw marijuana and two firearms and stopped the search until receiving a separate warrant for the drugs and guns, the probable cause affidavit states.
Detectives recovered 28 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and around 100 grams of marijuana, plus THC wax and edibles, several articles of paraphernalia used for the sale of drugs, the affidavit states. Two handguns, a shotgun and a cache of ammunition were also recovered, according to detectives.
Hartney claimed to have a medical marijuana card, but police said he failed to produce it.
Investigators learned Hartney has a 2020 misdemeanor conviction in Harris County, Texas, according to the affidavit.
Hartney made his initial appearance March 23 in Comanche County District Court where he received a trio of felony counts: possession of marijuana and mushrooms with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate.
No charges were filed against Hartney from the original search warrant execution at the home, according to court records.
Hartney returns to court at 3 p.m. June 20 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
