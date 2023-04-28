A Lawton man arrested for drug possession and possession of a firearm is free on $75,000 bond.

Jeremy Hartney, 45, of Lawton, was arrested last month when law enforcement officers served a search warrant at a house in the 400 block of Northeast Angus Street. The warrant was for another individual suspected of a different crime. During the execution of the warrant, police saw marijuana and two firearms and stopped the search until receiving a separate warrant for the drugs and guns, the probable cause affidavit states.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you