UPDATED AT 11 a.m. Jan. 20, 2023

After deliberations, a Comanche County jury found Frank Alexander Cooper III, 37, of Lawton, not guilty of first-degree murder, deliberate intent. Following introduction of Cooper's prior criminal record and the felony charge of possession of a firearm following prior convictions, he was found guilty and sentenced to serve 30 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.