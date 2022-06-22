Following a day of trial, a 36-year-old Lawton man was found not guilty of domestic abuse and burglary.
A Comanche County jury found Joseph Demale Keel, a.k.a. Joseph Demale Johnson, not guilty of felony charges of domestic abuse — assault and battery — second and subsequent, and first-degree burglary, records indicate. Due to four prior felony convictions, he was facing up to 80 years in prison if convicted of the burglary.
The alleged victim in the case, Keel’s ex-girlfriend, failed to testify in the case. Keel was accused of breaking into her home in November 2020. She told investigators Keel had crawled through an unsecured window around 2 a.m. She had claimed that once he was inside, he punched her and dragged her by the hair, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Records indicate that Keel was convicted in March 2019 of a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse — assault and battery. He has four prior felony convictions from Comanche County: December 2004, possession of stolen motor vehicle; April 2008, concealing stolen property, falsely personate another to create a liability and false declaration of ownership.
Keel had been held on $100,000 bond since his initial court appearance in November 2020. He is now free, acquitted of both charges.