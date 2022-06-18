A Comanche County jury found a 67-year-old man not guilty Friday of assault with a dangerous weapon.
Raymond Eugene Reece was accused of beating a disabled woman with a crutch. The jury agreed with him that he acted in self-defense.
Reece was charged following the March 30, 2021, incident that left a woman in need of having three deep wounds to her scalp closed with staples. She’d been discovered by shoppers at a south Lawton grocery store while in her scooter chair that she used due to a disability.
Assistant District Attorney Christine Galbraith prosecuted the case, arguing that Reece had admitted to the assault at the woman’s house in the 1600 block of Southwest Washington Avenue. The woman had claimed Reece also took her cellphone and $37 in cash from her purse.
During his testimony Thursday, Reece again admitted to hitting the woman, but he claimed he had good reason.
Reece testified he helped the woman, his then-neighbor from across the street, as a handyman. He claimed she often would pay him to allow her to perform oral sex on him.
Disabled himself, Reece testified the woman called him over that night for the latter service. With his prosthetic leg in need of repair, he walked to her house using his crutches.
Once there, undressed and standing on his crutches, Reece said she grabbed his genitals, squeezing and hurting him. He said she wouldn’t let go.
Reece described trying to pull her hands away but claimed she wouldn’t let go. He described escalating his response by punching her in the head before, finally, striking her multiple times with his crutch before getting away.
When Galbraith asked Reece why he didn’t call 911, he remained silent. When his counsel, Taylor Stein, redirected the testimony, he questioned the rationality of that while in the described scenario.
Reece also had testified to doing work for the woman earlier that day and accounted for the money he had on him when taken into custody, $16. He denied stealing from the woman.
A three-time prior convicted offender who pleaded guilty on each occasion, Reece answered the reason he didn’t plead guilty this time was simple:
“I didn’t do it.”
The jury of six men and six woman found they had reasonable doubt that he did.