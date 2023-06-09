Was it self-defense and the defense of others, or was it an unjustified attack with a baseball bat?

The jury in Comanche County District Judge Emmit Tayloe’s courtroom on Thursday were tasked with answering this question before finding Kristopher Werner Gohl, 45, of Lawton, not guilty of aggravated assault and battery, a crime that is punishable by up to five years in prison.

