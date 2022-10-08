A Comanche County jury found Ricky Rena Garcia guilty Thursday night of chasing down and shooting a man with a gun he wasn’t allowed to have.
Garcia, 39, of Lawton, was convicted of felony charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate.
The jury recommended Garcia serve 28 years in prison for the shooting charge and another nine years for the weapons count.
Witnesses testified Garcia shot the man in the driveway of 2501 SW D after his vehicle broke down in front of the home. He’d stopped and asked the witnesses for water for his radiator when Garcia approached carrying a rifle and yelling, “Stay away from my family.” Garcia chased the man around the vehicle before shooting him in the back.
The wounded man told police Garcia had been jealous over a relationship he had with Garcia’s ex-girlfriend.
Garcia has been in jail on $2.5 million bond for this case as well as another $2.5 million bond for allegations he tried to use a Dodge Ram pickup as a weapon against his 5-year-old son and his child’s mother a few days later: the same woman from the earlier incident.
Garcia faces felony charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, child abuse, attempted escape from felony arrest or detention and failure to stop, as well as misdemeanor charges for leaving the scene of an accident involving damage, driving with a suspended/cancelled/revoked license, reckless driving and for not having insurance, records indicate. Due to four prior felony convictions, he faces up to life in prison for the child abuse allegation.
Special District Judge Grant Sheperd ordered Garcia return to court at 11 a.m. Nov. 23 to be formally sentenced for Thursday night’s judgment.
