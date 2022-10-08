After less than an hour’s deliberation Friday, Larry Keith Standridge II was convicted of putting his ex-fiancée through three days of hell in November 2020.
With the reading of the verdict in Comanche County district Judge Scott D. Meaders’ courtroom, Standridge, 41, of Lawton, was found guilty of felony counts of kidnapping, first-degree rape and a misdemeanor count of assault and battery - domestic abuse.
The jury recommended Standridge serve life in prison for the rape count, 10 years for the kidnapping and one year in the Comanche County Detention Center for the misdemeanor count.
Standridge was found not guilty of the deadly weapon assault count due to the lack of recovery of the gun investigators said he used to threaten the woman.
With the verdict, the woman, Mariah Sotelo was able to breathe her first sigh of relief in almost two years. She allowed The Constitution to identify her following the verdict.
“I don’t mind because I know he’s going to be locked away for a long time,” she said.
One of the main points of evidence produced during the trial was Sotelo’s testimony Wednesday from the witness stand. Holding herself together to recount the events from between Nov. 10 and 12, 2020, she detailed the physical and mental cruelty she said her once lover inflicted on her.
It was the first time Sotelo would be face to face with Standridge since she’d returned to his home at Sherwood Village Mobile Home Park, 601 NE Flower Mound, in mid-November 2020 to pick up her things. At that time, Standridge was out on $30,000 bond for the kidnapping charge; the other charges were amended to the case after the fact.
Sotelo said Standridge was present via video link from the jail during the preliminary hearing.
This time was different. But Sotelo said she was determined the world would know what he’d put her through. Wednesday was demanding, she said.
“It was really hard considering before I didn’t have to see him physically after what he did to me,” she said.
Sotelo’s story as a survivor of abuse will be detailed in an upcoming Constitution story. A sit-down interview is planned for the coming week.
Sotelo’s testimony revealed the scarring the relationship and this three-day period left behind. Scars both physical and emotional remain. She said it’s changed everything as far as relating with other people. From trust and sexual issues to feelings of self-worth, she is changed.
Sotelo testified she was pregnant when the preliminary hearing was scheduled in 2021. From worries the stress would cause her to miscarry to the idea that if he saw she looked pregnant, Standridge would have someone on the outside kill her, she said she “did the right thing” and had an abortion. Five months before this trial, she’d attempted suicide. She’s sought help at a mental health facility to cope with the aftermath.
At 20-years-old at the time of the incident, and 22 today, Sotelo testified her time with Standridge aged her. Friday’s verdict offers an opportunity to take her life back.
With the life sentence recommended by the jury, Standridge will spend at least 38 years and three months in prison before becoming eligible for parole. Due to the violent nature of the crime of rape, statutes dictate he serve at least 85 percent of his sentence. Oklahoma has determined 45 years to be considered a life sentence.
Standridge’s lawyer, Lawrence Corrales addressed the jury. He acknowledged the sensitivity of the trial’s testimony and evidence and said the couple had a “deviant sexual relationship.” He argued, as Standridge told police, that Sotelo set him up.
“On the surface, this evidence is probably hard to hear,” he said. “That’s what they liked. Whatever happened, you can believe it or take it with skepticism.”
During closing arguments, District Attorney Kyle Cabelka shared that injury evidence backed up Sotelo’s story of being put in a headlock, being choked unconscious and of waking up handcuffed to the toilet in Standridge’s bathroom.
“We know exactly what happened in that house and we have the evidence,” he said.
Although Sotelo and her then 1-year-old son lived with him, they were no longer a couple and she was seeing someone else.
When she became conscious, Sotelo found herself bent over the bathtub. This would be followed by the first of four forced rapes and the first of two anal rapes that left her injured.
A photo shown to the jury showed the wound from where Sotelo said the man she once loved had thrown a dart into her flesh. Cabelka said this was more evidence of Standridge’s true nature. He described the first of several sadistic acts the jury believed happened.
“It wasn’t enough,” he said. “He thought it would be funny to throw a dart at her butt. Talk about control.”
When police found Sotelo on Nov. 12, 2020, evidence was found of Standridge’s exertion of control over the much younger Sotelo. Her hands and legs were bound together in knots that had to be cut away by Lawton Police Officer Briar Adams when he responded to a welfare check and found the battered woman covered by a blanket. Under the shroud, she was bound on Standridge’s bed. Adams had only been an officer for a year when he answered this call.
Testimony from Standridge’s two sons, who were 11 and 10-years-old while living with him at the time, painted a portrait of fear, as well.
Each boy testified to seeing injuries to Sotelo’s face and, at separate times, of hearing her scream “help me.” They testified that fear of repercussions from their father held them back. But when Sotelo asked the oldest boy to call 911, he called his mother.
Standridge’s ex-wife testified she was in a still-ongoing custody case with him. When her son called, she spoke with her lawyer who told her to stay out of it. She told her son to tell his principal. He did. Nothing happened.
The boy called his mother a second time. She testified when her lawyer again told her to stay out of it, she couldn’t. She decided “enough was enough” and made the call for police to conduct the welfare check, Cabelka said. She testified she’d been on the receiving end of Standridge’s anger before during their 10 year marriage. Following often violent arguments, he would have nonconsenting anal sex with her.
Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner Rhonda Finney testified Sotelo had suffered the physical signs of abuse substantiating the woman’s testimony. From swelling of her neck and petechiae of the eye commonly found in strangulation victims, swelling of her head and face consistent with Sotelo’s testimony Standridge had kicked her in the head, bruising to her sides and back and tearing of the woman’s anus and genitals, physical evidence showed this incident was not from a form of role play or domination/submission play, according to the district attorney.
Cabelka said these all added up to evidence that Standridge did not take the break-up with Sotelo well. Far from it, he said.
“When she left him, it affected him,” he said. “The only thing wrong she did was not love a man 20 years older than her.”
Cabelka offered his conclusion for the motivation of the crime.
“We hurt the ones we love the most,” he said.
With Friday’s verdict, Sotelo is resigned she will again have to testify again against Standridge.
Standridge is accused of shooting and killing James David Cloud, 31, of Chattanooga, by shooting him in the neck at his Geronimo home on Nov. 23, 2020. Cloud had picked up Sotelo’s belongings from Standridge’s home a few days after Standridge had been released on bond.
Standridge has since been held on $500,000 bond since Dec. 11, 2020, after being charged with second-degree murder. This case has been scheduled for the January 2023 jury trial docket.
Meaders ordered a pre-sentence investigation be conducted for Standridge for Friday’s conviction. He is slated to return to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 1 for his formal sentencing, records indicate.