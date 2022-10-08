Looking over jury instructions

Larry Keith Standridge II, right, and his defense counsel Lawrence Corrales look over jury instructions before closing arguments Friday in Standridge's trial for kidnapping, raping and assaulting his ex-fiancée in November 2020. 

 Scott Rains/staff

After less than an hour’s deliberation Friday, Larry Keith Standridge II was convicted of putting his ex-fiancée through three days of hell in November 2020.

With the reading of the verdict in Comanche County district Judge Scott D. Meaders’ courtroom, Standridge, 41, of Lawton, was found guilty of felony counts of kidnapping, first-degree rape and a misdemeanor count of assault and battery - domestic abuse.

Written by Scott Rains scott.rains@swoknews.com.