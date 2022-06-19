A Comanche County jury found a Lawton man guilty of abusing his girlfriend's toddler boys.
Justin Carpenter, 29, was convicted of felony counts of child abuse and enabling child abuse in Comanche County District Judge Emmit Tayloe’s courtroom following a day-and-a-half of trial testimony following jury selection.
The jury recommended Carpenter serve 10 years in prison per count.
Carpenter was convicted of allegations involving a woman, Jassmin J. White, of Lawton, who also is charged with the same counts related to the case. She is scheduled to begin her jury trial Oct. 3, records indicate.
The allegations stemmed from the abuse of White’s then 3- and 2-year-old boys.
Assistant District Attorney Melanie Vasquez prosecuted the case while Lawrence Corrales defended Carpenter.
Witnesses from law enforcement and the Oklahoma Department of Human Services testified of their experiences and evidence collected following an investigation begun in June 2020.
Signs of physical abuse included the 3-year-old suffering bloody buttocks that had been “denuded of skin,” according to the probable cause affidavit.
The younger boy's abrasions to the buttocks were in various stages of healing. The jury heard testimony the injuries were “considered consistent with inflicted trauma,” the affidavit states.
Carpenter has a prior felony conviction in Comanche County from March 2014 for second-degree arson, records indicate.
Following a pre-sentence investigation, Carpenter returns to court at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 10 for his formal sentencing.