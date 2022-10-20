A Comanche County jury found a 29-year-old Lawton man guilty of murder in the 2021 shooting death of Tyrice Roundtree after deliberating for 3½ hours Wednesday night.
Delano Jocore Lindley, 29, was found guilty in Comanche County District Court of felony counts of first-degree murder, deliberate intent, use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon, assault and battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm after former conviction of two felony crimes, records indicate.
The jury recommended Lindley serve a life sentence for the murder count, 20 years for use of a vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon, and another 50 years for the gun possession count, records indicate. He must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence for the murder charge.
According to Oklahoma statutes, a life sentence has been determined to be 45 years and Lindley will have to serve at least 38 years and three months before becoming eligible for parole consideration once sentencing is formalized.
The verdict followed three days of evidence and testimony in Cotton County Associate District Judge Michael C. Flanagan’s courtroom regarding the death of Roundtree, 25.
Roundtree died Feb. 6, 2021, at Comanche County Memorial Hospital from multiple gunshot wounds following the shooting at 4001 NW Ozmun. Riddled by 13 wounds, Roundtree was found lying in the grass near the side of the road.
Lindley also was injured in the incident. Investigators determined he was shot through his left hand while firing at Roundtree. He also shot himself in the leg as he got out of the vehicle.
During Wednesday’s closing arguments, Lindley’s legal counsel, Jason Lowe, of Oklahoma City, attempted to convince the jury that his client shot Roundtree in a case of perceived self-defense.
The shooting followed a night of drinking and using cocaine by Lindley, Roundtree and others. In his testimony and in interviews with investigators, Lindley appeared certain he’d been shot at first.
Evidence showed that a gun in Roundtree’s possession had not been fired. Testimony from three other men in the car that night also confirmed Lindley was the only one to shoot during the incident.
Lindley has prior felony convictions in Comanche County: February 2013, second-degree burglary; and July 2018, conspiracy to commit possession of contraband by an inmate, records indicate.
Flanagan ordered a pre-sentence investigation for Lindley. He will be formally sentenced at 10 a.m. Dec. 13, records indicate. He remains in the Comanche County Detention Center where he has been held since his initial court appearance in February 2021.