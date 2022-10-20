A Comanche County jury found a 29-year-old Lawton man guilty of murder in the 2021 shooting death of Tyrice Roundtree after deliberating for 3½ hours Wednesday night.

Delano Jocore Lindley, 29, was found guilty in Comanche County District Court of felony counts of first-degree murder, deliberate intent, use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon, assault and battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm after former conviction of two felony crimes, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

