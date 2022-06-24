On the final day of testimony, David Flores Villanueva took the stand to explain why he believed he acted in self-defense on a May 2020 night when he killed Shaun Loud.
As he described his story of the actions leading up to, during and after the killing, Comanche County Assistant District Attorney Jill Oliver questioned why he was the only witness telling the story he told. She argued the evidence didn’t jibe.
After four days of testimony in District Judge Scott D. Meaders’ courtroom, by 4:40 p.m., it would be up to the jury to decide the fate of Villanueva, 41, of Cache, for the charge of first-degree murder or, in the alternative, first-degree manslaughter.
Due to his prior three felony convictions, Villanueva was looking at between life in prison or life without parole if convicted of murder or between 20 years to life for manslaughter.
If the jury found he acted in self-defense, he could be free after being jailed on $1 million bond since his initial court appearance in late-May 2020.
After just under three hours of deliberation the jury returned with a verdict of guilty on first degree murder and recommended Villanueva serve a life sentence.
Due to the violent nature of the crime, he will have to serve 85 percent before becoming eligible for parole consideration. Following a pre-sentence investigation, Villanueva will return to Meaders’ court August 11 to receive his formal sentence.
Often red faced with expressions displaying concern, Villanueva’s brow furrowed as he looked at jurors with tears in his eyes, he looked to the jurors throughout Thursday’s closing arguments.
Earlier, while on the witness stand, Villanueva offered his story that Loud had instigated the physical altercation, one he ended with the blade of a knife. He said while searching for his cell phone in Juan Galvan’s shack in the backyard of 926 NW 20th, Loud responded with, “I didn’t take your … phone, I don’t have to look for your … phone.”
Villanueva said Loud next called him a derogatory phrase. He said he responded about Loud “snitching” on a friend of Loud’s before turning away. He said Loud grabbed his shoulder and backed him into a table in the cluttered yard and punched him with a right-left-right combination.
Loud had his right fist drawn back when, according to Villanueva, he reached to his left pocket and that’s when, he said, he drew his knife from a sheath on his right hip and drew it out of fear. He showed Oliver a thrusting move he said used to get Loud off of him.
Injured, Loud ran from the yard, making it across the street to the lot of a car wash in the 2100 block of Northwest Elm Avenue where the 41-year-old Lawton man collapsed and died soon after.
In describing the “malice aforethought” needed to prove guilt, Oliver told the jury Villanueva is the only witness who testified he acted in self-defense. Other testimony showed he’d been on edge that day.
“If it wasn’t over the phone, it probably would’ve been something else,” she said.
Earlier, Thomas Shafer and Galvan testified from the stand and preliminary hearing testimony from Diana Rundle, who was unable to be found to testify in the trial, was read into the record. Their separate testimonies described Villanueva as being “intimidating” by his presence in the three-shack shantytown set up in the home’s backyard. He was known to carry a knife and/or machete around the property.
On this day, Villanueva was upset his girlfriend was missing and had lost his phone. They also testified that Villanueva was actually talking about one of his “homies” when calling Loud a snitch. Oliver described it as instigating a fight. For “street people,” it was an ultimate slur, she said.
Rundle testified she saw a knife in Villanueva’s hand when he first came to the shack. Galvan testified Loud saw something in Villanueva’s right hand and that’s when he bolted for the door. Oliver told the jury that, yes, he stepped back but then he stood there blocking the one way out of the shack.
After showing security video of Loud wearing a hoodie that night, when police found him, he was clad in two t-shirts.
Oliver argued Villanueva grabbed Loud by the hoodie, clutching a necklace worn by Loud in the process and pulled the man to the ground where Villanueva stabbed him from at a downward angle that could account for the downward, back and to the right path the blade made. She said this would also account for the impression of his necklace compressed onto Loud’s neck as well as a defensive wound to the left hand.
Oliver said this theory would also account for the force of the death blow to break through sternum and ribs and penetrate the heart and lungs, causing Loud to drown in his own blood, according to Dr. Inas Yacoub from the State Medical Examiner’s Office. Others testified Loud had been on the ground.
Pointing to Villanueva’s flight from the scene after the incident, first to a cousin’s house and later to a hotel before being taken by another cousin to a home in Duncan, Oliver said it offered a clear indication he knew he was in trouble for something big. Three days after the incident, he was found at a Duncan home. A car was loaded with his clothes along with an Atlas of United States roads. He had no defensive wounds, she noted.
“Would a reasonable person who thought they were acting in self-defense run to Duncan, shave all their hair off … with a house surrounded by U.S. Marshals trying to crawl out the back?” she said asked the jury. “You all decide.”
