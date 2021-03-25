A Comanche County jury found a 35-year-old man guilty of 11 of 13 counts for a July 2019 incident that the prosecutor described as “traumatic and vile.”
Following a short deliberation, the jury recommended on Tuesday he serve 339 years in prison.
Rick Adam Verdin, 35, of Lawton, was found guilty of felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of kidnapping and a count of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, first-degree rape, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, performing lewd acts in the presence of a minor, child abuse and kidnapping. The rape charge, with three prior felony convictions, is punishable by up to death.
He was found not guilty of rape by instrumentation and domestic assault and battery resulting in great bodily harm, records indicate.
First Assistant District Attorney Kyle Cabelka said six of the 11 guilty cases would have to have 85 percent of the time served before becoming eligible for parole.
Verdin requested a pre-sentence investigation. Sentencing has been scheduled for 11 a.m. May 5, records indicate. A determination of whether the sentences will be concurrent or consecutive will be made then. Cabelka said he is seeking consecutive sentences for what he described as a violent man.
“The victims were very pleased with the outcome of the trial,” he said. “They endured some very traumatic and vile acts at the hands of a man who was supposed to love them and care for them. Instead, he did some of the most unspeakable things I’ve seen in my 10 years as a prosecutor to his own wife and her children.”
Verdin was arrested following a police standoff the morning of July 16, 2019, after his wife, who had been inside the home, slipped away to call for help.
She testified Verdin was high on methamphetamine, had several weapons and had barricaded himself and her children inside of the home, and was threatening anyone trying to come inside with violence. Over the course of the trial, evidence and testimony would paint a picture of terror, according to Cabelka.
Cabelka said he hoped the verdict would bring some comfort to the victims.
“Hopefully, this outcome will allow a much easier healing process for them,” he said.