After what he thought was poor weed eating by his son, a Lawton man lost it and now is facing life in prison.
John Robert McIntosh, 40, Lawton, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court on a felony charge of child abuse. If convicted, McIntosh faces life in prison.
According to the affidavit, Lawton Police Department made contact with McIntosh’s 13-year-old son Sunday morning at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 12 SW 7th, after reports of child abuse. The son told the officer he had been working in his father’s back yard at 810 NW Arlington, two blocks from the church. His father, the son said, became frustrated with him for not weed eating “the right way.” McIntosh then grabbed his son and threw him to the ground, then taking a rake and hitting his son with it, the affidavit states.
Police said they observed the 13-year-old, who was wearing a black sleeveless shirt, red shorts and no shoes, to have injuries on the upper left arm, back of the left arm, the upper right inner thigh, right side of back and left front side of chest, with the injuries from the back of the left arm and right side of back being consistent of a rake, police said.
McIntosh was arrested and booked in to Lawton city jail. He is being held in Comanche County Detention Center on $75,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court at 3 p.m. Sept. 11 for his preliminary hearing conference.