Investigators say they have probable cause and the Comanche County District Attorney’s office agrees that a Lawton man accused of maliciously burning up a woman’s pickup deserves to be in jail.
Damond Glen Walker, 59, made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of third-degree arson as well as a misdemeanor allegation of malicious injury to property under $1,000, records indicate. The arson count is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
The allegations against Walker unfolded as Lawton Deputy Fire Marshal Brandon Want looked into an Aug. 17 vehicle fire at 5811 NW Cherry. According to the probable cause affidavit, a witness said Walker set fire to a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, as well as the home, with an unnamed incendiary.
According to the charge, the truck was valued at no less than $50 and the damage was valued at less than $1,000.
Probable cause was established based on the witness’ identification, the affidavit states. The truck owner wasn’t present at the time of the incident.
Held on $30,000 with the bond stipulation he have no contact with the alleged victim, Walker is scheduled to return to court at 3 p.m., Nov. 9 for his preliminary hearing conference.