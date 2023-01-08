After taking his chances on a non-jury trial, a 41-year-old Lawton man was found guilty of sexually assaulting and showing lewd materials to a young child.
Following his Dec. 20 non-jury trial, Ashley Lorenzo Tuggle was found guilty by Cotton County Associate District Judge Michael C. Flanagan of felony counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 and a count of showing obscene material to a minor, both after three prior felony convictions, records indicate.
Flanagan recommended Tuggle spend 25 years behind bars for the indecent acts charge and another 20 years for the obscene material count.
Tuggle was found guilty of molesting a girl twice between January and December 2017, according to the warrant affidavit. The girl was 4 years old at the time of the first incident and 5 the second time.
The victim, now older, told investigators Tuggle made her perform oral sex on him twice, the affidavit states. She said he also showed her pornographic material.
Court records indicate Tuggle pleaded guilty in Comanche County in May 2018 to counts of transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, driving with a canceled/suspended/revoked license, and failure to stop at a red light.
Following a pre-sentence investigation, Tuggle returns to court at 1:15 p.m. Feb. 21 for his formal sentencing, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.