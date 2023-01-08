After taking his chances on a non-jury trial, a 41-year-old Lawton man was found guilty of sexually assaulting and showing lewd materials to a young child.

Following his Dec. 20 non-jury trial, Ashley Lorenzo Tuggle was found guilty by Cotton County Associate District Judge Michael C. Flanagan of felony counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 and a count of showing obscene material to a minor, both after three prior felony convictions, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

