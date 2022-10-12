A Comanche County jury acquitted a Lawton man Friday after he’d been accused of assaulting his now ex-wife with a roofing hammer/hatchet.

Billy Matthew Moore, 34, of Lawton, was found to be not guilty of felony charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and maiming, records indicate. He was represented by Robin Rochelle, of Lawton.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you