A Comanche County jury acquitted a Lawton man Friday after he’d been accused of assaulting his now ex-wife with a roofing hammer/hatchet.
Billy Matthew Moore, 34, of Lawton, was found to be not guilty of felony charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and maiming, records indicate. He was represented by Robin Rochelle, of Lawton.
The ruling arrived the day after the trial’s beginning in Comanche County Chief District Judge Emmit Tayloe’s courtroom.
Moore had been accused of assaulting the woman in March 2016. Investigators alleged he hit her in the mouth, causing her palette to shatter and to lose her front teeth. She told investigators he also pinned her to the floor, struck her in the back of the head with a roofing hammer/hatchet and choked her into unconsciousness.
Moore had been free on $25,000 bond after his initial appearance for the charges on June 14, 2021. His bond has been exonerated, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.