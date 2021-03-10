A man told police that turning away a request for a cigarette from his pack led to a violent threat from a pack of young men.
Lawton Police Sgt. Derrick Kuhlman reported making contact with the victim following the incident around 3:45 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Northwest Bell Avenue.
The man said he’d been approached by six young Black males while on his daily walk with his dog near the intersection of 10th and Bell and they asked for a cigarette. According to the report, when he told them they were too young for one, one of the young men wearing a black and white hoodie pointed a gun at him and said, “I’ll take your hat and kill your dog.” He rushed home and called police.
No suspects were found, however, the man wants to press charges if more information develops.