A man said a person from his meth-filled past tried to run him over with a vehicle Monday afternoon.
In his defense and out of fear for his life, he said he had to fire his gun.
Lawton Police Sgt. Scott Carpenter reported meeting with the man following the incident.
According to the report, the man said the unidentified suspect had tried to run him over around 3:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Northwest 47th Street. He said he pulled his personal weapon, a Ruger MKII Hunter .22 caliber pistol and fired off a round in the air before popping off another at the oncoming vehicle because he “was in fear of his life.”
The victim said he knew the suspect from “back in the day when he used drugs (meth), but he’s in rehab trying to get clean,” the report states.
No shell casings were found in the area the man said he’d fired his pistol. The gun was returned to the man.