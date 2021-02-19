Police spoke with a man who said his interactions with a convenience store clerk early Tuesday morning was anything but convenient.
The man called police to complain of being assaulted around 1 a.m. at the EZ-GO, 6439 Cache Road, by an employee. According to the report, he said he’d gone to the store to assist his girlfriend who had fallen on the ice when, inside the store, the employee made “snide remarks” and statements like, “Should have stayed home.” When he complained about the employee’s rudeness and indifference, he was offered to speak with the manager by phone.
After speaking with the manager, the man said he left the store and while walking out, the employee was mumbling under his breath and told him to “stop being a punk,” the report states. The man turned around and said he was suddenly attacked. He said he was punched an unknown number of times by the employee. When it was done, he said he left the store and walked home.
The man said he was going to seek medical treatment.