A 73-year-old man accused of gross sexual misconduct with at least one young boy last summer is free on $20,000 bond.
Investigators said he admitted to inappropriate conduct with one boy but noted, “I didn’t have to work hard for it.”
Douglas B. Brown, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, records indicate. The crime is punishable with between two years to 20 years in prison.
Lawton Police began investigating Brown on Tuesday after the three boys’ mother reported the activity. She said the boys told her Brown had touched them inappropriately on July 4, 2020, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The family has since moved to North Carolina and a forensic interviewer spoke with the boys. Two of the boys shared their stories but a third resisted.
During an interview with investigators, Brown said he’d been at the home with the boys and admitted to inappropriate touching and kissing of one of the boys, the affidavit states. He denied any sexual activity with the other two boys.
Free on $20,000 bond, Brown returns to court at 3 p.m. April 29 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.