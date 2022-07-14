Police said he didn’t get along with the boyfriend of his mother, and it ended in a knife fight and jail.
Nakoda Cuellar Reyes, 27, of Lawton, is charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon, a felony count that is punishable by up to life in prison.
Police said they responded to a call at 2 p.m. Saturday by the mother of Reyes and found him and the mother’s boyfriend with stab wounds.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the mother told police that she woke up due to “loud banging noises” at around 12:30 p.m., one and a half hours before the 911 call. She found that her son, Reyes, was on top of her boyfriend “actively fighting.” She was able to separate the two; however, she had to place herself in front of a doorway to keep Reyes away from the alleged victim, the affidavit states.
The mother further reported her son then threw items inside the residence and broke things, while trying to get to his mother’s boyfriend. Reyes’ mother then went to the garage with the alleged victim, and eventually into the bedroom. As the affidavit further states, Reyes was able, in his second attempt, to break the door open. The mother then saw a knife in her boyfriend’s hands. After being pushed away by an “unknown person,” she fled the house.
Reyes told police he’d been drinking since Friday evening and got into a confrontation with his mother’s boyfriend. He said he got stabbed initially and was able to get ahold of the knife, turning the blade toward the alleged victim, causing injuries, according to the affidavit.
Reyes was placed under arrest.
Held on $100,000 bond, Reyes returns to court at 3 p.m. Sept. 20 for is preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.