A Lawton man is facing up to 20 years in prison after being arrested for having child porn on his laptop.
Steven Mark Campbell, 65, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of possession of juvenile pornography. He is currently out on $30,000 bond and awaiting his preliminary hearing conference at 3 p.m. Sept. 18.
According to the affidavit, Lawton PD said they received a tip from Microsoft — Online Operations reporting child pornography using peer-to-peer Client BingImage. During a search of Campbell’s residence at 415 NW 75th Street, investigators said they collected several electronics, among them two phones, an iPad and a laptop.
During questioning, Campbell admitted to possessing child pornography on his laptop, police said.