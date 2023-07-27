A Lawton man is facing up to 20 years in prison after being arrested for having child porn on his laptop.

Steven Mark Campbell, 65, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of possession of juvenile pornography. He is currently out on $30,000 bond and awaiting his preliminary hearing conference at 3 p.m. Sept. 18.

