A Lawton man is in jail on $200,000 bond for allegations he was driving drunk when he crashed into a motorcycle Tuesday afternoon near Medicine Park, killing a Missouri man.
Shaun Michael Beatty, 35, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of second-degree murder, as well as misdemeanor counts of driving without a valid license, failure to maintain insurance and failure to have an updated tag, records indicate. The felony is punishable by between 10 years to life in prison.
Beatty crashed into a motorcycle driven by Robbie Mizner, 62, of Belton, Mo.
Mizner was driving his Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on Oklahoma 58 shortly before 4 p.m. when a northbound Ford F-350 pickup traveling left of center driven by Beatty attempted a left-hand turn at Meers/Porter Hill Road, Trooper Ryan Hayes reported. The motorcycle collided into the front end of the pickup, pinning Mizner into the grill. He was freed by Medicine Park firefighters using the Hurst Tool.
Trooper Zachary Johnson stated Beatty smelled of alcohol at the scene. A blood draw was taken after Beatty was medically cleared; he was treated for minor injuries at the scene. Beatty failed the field sobriety test and a portable breath test showed alcohol was present in his system, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Investigators learned Beatty has a prior driving under the influence conviction from 2019 in North Dakota, the affidavit states. It was learned his driver’s license was suspended by the Colorado Department of Public Safety. His truck had no insurance and expired tags as well, Johnson stated.
Beatty returns to court at 3 p.m. Jan. 3, 2023, records indicate.
