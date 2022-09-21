A Lawton man is in jail on $200,000 bond for allegations he was driving drunk when he crashed into a motorcycle Tuesday afternoon near Medicine Park, killing a Missouri man.

Shaun Michael Beatty, 35, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of second-degree murder, as well as misdemeanor counts of driving without a valid license, failure to maintain insurance and failure to have an updated tag, records indicate. The felony is punishable by between 10 years to life in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

