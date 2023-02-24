A Tuesday morning traffic stop due to the driver not wearing a seatbelt led to a jail cell and an allegation of fentanyl trafficking for a Lawton man.

Seth Allan Walters, 19, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony count of aggravated trafficking in fentanyl as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a valid license and failure to wear a seatbelt, records indicate. The trafficking charge is punishable by between two years to life in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you