A Tuesday morning traffic stop due to the driver not wearing a seatbelt led to a jail cell and an allegation of fentanyl trafficking for a Lawton man.
Seth Allan Walters, 19, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony count of aggravated trafficking in fentanyl as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a valid license and failure to wear a seatbelt, records indicate. The trafficking charge is punishable by between two years to life in prison.
Lawton Police Detective Christopher Hally stated he tried to pull over Walters around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday after seeing him without his seatbelt. Walters was seen taking his hoodie off his hair and rustling his hands through it as if to retrieve something, the probable cause affidavit states.
Walters told Hally he didn’t have his driver’s license. He “began to speak extremely fast as he became more anxious and nervous,” the affidavit states. He said he was going to the courthouse to pay fines on an unrelated charge.
A K-9 officer was brought to the scene and, according to Hally, Walters “became agitated and argumentative.” The dog alerted to the presence of narcotics in the car, according to the affidavit. Walters was detained and the car was searched.
Blue M30 pills containing the much more powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl instead of Oxycodone were recovered as well as burned foil used for smoking the pills, the affidavit states. In all, 49 M30 pills and $439 in cash were recovered from Walters’ pocket and his sock, Hally stated.
Held on $75,000 bond with the condition he wear a GPS, Walters returns to court at 3 p.m. April 10 for his preliminary hearing conference.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.