A previously convicted domestic abuser is in jail on two separate counts of abusing his girlfriend.
Travis Durant Carpenter, 43, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received separate felony cases of domestic abuse — assault and battery, second and subsequent offense, records indicate. In the March 25 and April 3 incidents, he also received two felony charges of malicious injury to property, as well as a misdemeanor count of resisting police.
Each domestic count is punishable by up to four years in prison.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the March 25 incident happened when Carpenter’s girlfriend told police he’d put his hands around her neck and slammed her against her car. She said he used his right forearm to press into her neck. Although she didn’t lose consciousness, she told police she’d had a hard time breathing, the affidavit states.
Carpenter got away and was not arrested. It would lead to an even more intense incident between the couple.
On April 3, Carpenter was accused of trying to claw out his girlfriend’s eyes and of leaping through her car’s windshield, according to the affidavit. Police found him walking behind her, carrying a golf club, and he appeared to have multiple cuts to his left leg. He refused medical treatment and didn’t cooperate with police.
The woman, who had visible scratch marks under her left eye, said she’d been trying to leave Carpenter’s home when he jumped on top of her vehicle and put his leg through the windshield, the affidavit states. When she fled, she said he snatched her glasses from her face, smashed them with a golf club and tried to scratch her eyes out.
Police reported the woman’s injuries and the damage to her car’s windshield were consistent with her story. Carpenter was then taken into custody.
Carpenter has prior felony convictions from Comanche County: April 2015, domestic assault and battery by strangulation; and September 2019, domestic assault and battery, records indicate.
Carpenter, who is held on $10,000 per case for a total of $20,000, is to have no contact with the girlfriend. He returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 2 for his preliminary hearing conferences for each case.
