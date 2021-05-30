A 37-year-old Lawton man is free on $20,000 bond after he was accused of stabbing his brother in the face with a screwdriver.
Romero R. Lara Jr. made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The charge stems from a Wednesday afternoon incident at his mother’s house in the 1500 block of Northwest Irwin Avenue.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Lara’s mother said she’d been having issues with him over money and wanted him to leave but he’d refused. Lara’s brother came into the home to make him leave.
She said the brother grabbed a Playstation and began walking to the front door. That’s when, she said, Lara came up from behind, put him in a headlock and, with a Philips head screwdriver in his hand, began stabbing him in the face several times, the affidavit states.
Free on $20,000 bond, Lara returns to court at 3 p.m. Sept. 13 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.