Austin Gordon Noe, 34, Lawton, was charged on Monday in Comanche County District Court with cruelty to animals, a felony that is punishable by up to five years.

Police said they were called to a residence in the 600 block of Northwest Glendale Drive on a deceased dog in the back yard. Upon arrival, police officers said they found the deceased dog who had “no shade for the entire day,” as well as four empty bowls next to of the post he was tied to.

