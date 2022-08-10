Austin Gordon Noe, 34, Lawton, was charged on Monday in Comanche County District Court with cruelty to animals, a felony that is punishable by up to five years.
Police said they were called to a residence in the 600 block of Northwest Glendale Drive on a deceased dog in the back yard. Upon arrival, police officers said they found the deceased dog who had “no shade for the entire day,” as well as four empty bowls next to of the post he was tied to.
Police said the suspect, Noe, arrived later and stated he had tied the dog in the backyard the previous night between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. The weather report at that time predicted temperatures of over 100 degrees for the next day, according to the affidavit.
Noe also had two small dogs that were in a crate inside of his home that appeared to be fine.
Noe was arrested for animal cruelty and transported to city jail. He is out on $7,500 bond, court records indicate. His preliminary hearing conference will be at 3 p.m. Oct. 31, records indicate.