A 28-year-old Lawton man is in jail on a combined bond of $1.5 million after he was accused of being the only common denominator in a pair of separate April 18 homicides.
A prosecutor said the man admitted to killing one woman while high on PCP because he thought she was the devil.
Tevin Jamal Anderson made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged in one case with first-degree murder for the shooting death of Jennifer Gibson, records indicate. He faces life in prison, life without parole or the death penalty if convicted.
Anderson was separately charged with a felony count of accessory to first-degree murder, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between 5 and 25 years in prison.
In the killing of Gibson, Anderson admitted he’d been so high on PCP at the time that he believed she was the devil, according to First Assistant District Attorney Kyle Cabelka. He shot her once while she was on the ground to make sure she was dead, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Police found Gibson around 3:30 a.m. April 18 lying in the roadway next to a vehicle at the intersection of Southwest 6th Street and U.S. 281. A police officer conducting CPR found a shell casing next to her body and when he unzipped her jacket, saw gunshot wounds, the affidavit. She was declared dead at the scene.
The vehicle registration traced back to Anderson. It was learned he lives with Gibson and another man. After he was taken into custody at the home shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Anderson spoke with police.
Anderson said he’d run out of gas and when Gibson got out of the car, he shot her. According to the affidavit, he then stood over her and fired into her body while “making sure she was dead.” He said he fled on foot.
In the second homicide case from later that day, Anderson is accused of being an accessory to the shooting death of Richard E. Anderson, 49, of Lawton.
Zaire Ameri Brown, 16, of Lawton, is in jail on $1 million bond in Comanche County District Court for felony counts of first-degree murder — deliberate intent, and possession of a firearm after delinquent adjudication, records indicate. The State is seeking the punishment of life without parole for the teen due to being “irreparably corrupt and permanently incorrigible,” according to the charge.
Brown is accused of shooting and killing Richard Anderson during the Sunday afternoon incident outside Phillips 66, 1202 Cache Road. According to investigators who viewed the store security video, a verbal argument between Tevin and Richard Anderson and another man escalated.
Police said the video shows Brown walking up behind Richard Anderson and shooting him several times in the back and neck.
Anderson is being held on $1 million bond for Gibson’s death and for $500,000 for his alleged role in Richard Anderson’s death.