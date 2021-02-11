A 48-year-old Lawton man is in jail on $75,000 bond for charges stemming from his attempt last Thursday to get away from police pulling him over for driving with a suspended license.
In the end, he’s charged with endangering others while trying to escape and for a possession of a whole mess of drugs.
Antonio Shelby Jennings made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of endangering others while eluding police, possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, as well as a pair of misdemeanor counts: driving with a cancelled/suspended/revoked driver’s license and possession of controlled dangerous substance, records indicate.
Jennings was arrested Thursday afternoon after he was spotted by an investigator who recognized he has a suspended driver’s license.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Jennings was known to investigators as a drug dealer in Lawton. The detective dropped in behind the man from Northwest 18th Street onto Kingsbury Avenue and tried to conduct a traffic stop. In turn, the man drove failed to stop to the officer’s lights and sirens and took off quickly, running through multiple stop signs and nearly hitting two pedestrians.
After coming to a stop at Northwest 17th Street and Hoover Avenue, Jennings laid prone on the ground and was taken into custody.
Police learned that Jennings threw two smaller items from the car near the origin of the pursuit. Investigators found a clear baggie containing 23.48 grams of cocaine and a baggie with 8.79 grams of methamphetamine inside, according to the affidavit.
Police also learned a gun had been thrown out at Northwest 20th Street and Lindy Avenue. Investigators collected a .380 Smith & Wesson, the affidavit states. Officers also found an open and ¼-full bottle of E&J brandy as well as an open text log between Jennings and his girlfriend.
Detectives picked up the woman during a traffic stop and found a large amount of cash, according to the affidavit.
She told police the man had stored PCP at her home. After getting a search warrant, a baby bottle containing 122.7 grams of PCP were found in a kitchen cabinet, the affidavit states.
Jennings, who is held on $75,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. May 3 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.