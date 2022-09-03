A Lawton man accused of killing a bicyclist in 2021 while, according to investigators, he was high on methamphetamine, has been bound over for trial.

On Friday, Comanche County Special District Judge Grant Sheperd ordered Donald Jay Tompkins to stand trial in Comanche County District Court for a felony count of first-degree manslaughter, records indicate. He faces between four years to life in prison if convicted.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

