A Lawton man accused of killing a bicyclist in 2021 while, according to investigators, he was high on methamphetamine, has been bound over for trial.
On Friday, Comanche County Special District Judge Grant Sheperd ordered Donald Jay Tompkins to stand trial in Comanche County District Court for a felony count of first-degree manslaughter, records indicate. He faces between four years to life in prison if convicted.
Investigators said Tompkins struck bicyclist Thomas John Hall with his truck, dragging him under the larger vehicle and killing him on June 28, 2021, according to the charge.
Hall was hit while riding his bicycle near Southwest 17th Street and B Avenue. As witnesses ran to help, he was then hit again by a blue GMC pickup driven by Tompkins, according to the probable cause affidavit. Hall was dragged underneath the truck for about a block before Tompkins was stopped by the witnesses.
Police and an EMT worked to get Hall out from under the truck. He later died at a local hospital.
A police search of Tompkin's truck led to the discovery of two pieces of meth in a plastic bag as well as a glass pipe with meth residue in it, according to the affidavit. A bag containing amphetamine and alprazolam pills also were recovered.
Tompkins had meth in his bloodstream at the time of the wreck, according to the affidavit.
Held on $300,000 bond in the Comanche County Detention Center since being charged Nov. 30, 2021, Tompkins returns to District Judge Emmit Tayloe’s courtroom at 9 a.m. Sept. 14 for his formal arraignment, records indicate.
