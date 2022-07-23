A 52-year-old man is free on $35,000 bond after he was charged Friday with lewd acts with a girl under 16.
A 52-year-old man is free on $35,000 bond after he was charged Friday with lewd acts with a girl under 16.
Investigators said the girl told a story involving “sleep deprivation” and sexual abuse that began when she was 6 years old.
William Arthur Vanpool, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between five to 20 years in prison.
Lawton Police Detective Kevin Duran stated he interviewed the girl who said the abuse happened between January 2013 and December 2021.
The girl claimed Vanpool would make her stay awake for long periods of time as punishment, or as she described, “sleep deprivation” multiple times, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The girl told Duran that Vanpool would come into her bedroom and touch her inappropriately. She described him rubbing her stomach and thighs while he touched himself and she would pretend to still be sleeping, the affidavit states. The girl said she’d also told her therapist of the abuse, Duran stated.
Vanpool returns to court at 3 p.m. Sept. 26 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.