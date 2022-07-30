A Lawton man is accused of hitting his child’s mother in the face with a pooper scooper while she was holding the baby.
Joseph Marc Nelsen, 48, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. Due to four prior convictions, he faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.
Police were called Thursday night to a domestic call. The woman spoke with Lawton Police Officer Tyler Zehren; she greeted him holding a bag of water to the right side of her face and nose. Her nose appeared to have been broken and her eye was swelling shut, the probable cause affidavit states.
The woman said she and Nelsen, her ex and the father of her newborn child, were arguing at his home. She said he grabbed a metal pooper scooper and hit her in the face while she was holding their son, the affidavit states. Her face was bleeding and, she said, Nelsen apologized.
After being kept at the home until the swelling went down, the woman said she was allowed to go home five hours later, according to the affidavit. She refused to take an ambulance to the hospital and declined to speak with the women’s shelter.
Officers found Nelsen walking near his home and arrested him for assault with a dangerous weapon, Zehren stated. While being arrested, Nelsen “kept making spontaneous statements saying that he was sorry, that he was just high on methamphetamine,” as well as that he has “anger issues and lack of self-control,” the affidavit states. A glass pipe used to smoke meth was found inside his bag when arrested, Zehren stated.
Nelsen has prior felony convictions: Comanche County — April 2014, two counts of second-degree burglary; April 2017, entering with the intent to steal copper; and in Oklahoma County — escape from a penitentiary, records indicate.
Nelsen, who is held on $75,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Nov. 15 for his preliminary hearing conference.