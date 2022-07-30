A Lawton man is accused of hitting his child’s mother in the face with a pooper scooper while she was holding the baby.

Joseph Marc Nelsen, 48, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. Due to four prior convictions, he faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.