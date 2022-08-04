A Lawton man is accused of using his girlfriend’s computer to download child porn.
He told investigators it wasn’t his fault; he was invited to KIK groups he didn’t know about. KIK groups are an online public messaging platform where people can be invited to join groups for discussions and file sharing.
John Marshall Eversole, 47, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of possession of juvenile pornography as well as violation of Oklahoma statutes via computer, records indicate. The child porn charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Lawton Police Detective Josh Dawson stated he was assigned a CyberTip on July 5 regarding child pornography files found to be downloaded to the IP address of a Lawton home. The email address returned to Eversole, who lived at his girlfriend’s home where the files tracked to, the probable cause affidavit states.
During an interview with Dawson, Eversole was asked if he knew what the questioning was about and why he was here. “Eversole stated it was about the KIK group that he was invited to but didn’t know about,” the affidavit states. He then asked for an attorney and the interview was ended.
Free on $10,000 bond, Eversole returns to court at 3 p.m. Nov. 15 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.