Driving while intoxicated and waving a handgun he wasn’t supposed to have are why a Lawton man with a prison record is back behind bars, according to investigators.
Carroll Gene Wilson, 35, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of possession of a firearm after five former felony convictions, as well as a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of drugs, records indicate. Due to the prior convictions, he faces up to 50 years in prison if convicted of the felony.
Wilson was arrested Jan. 16 by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Wilson was seen brandishing a handgun at another vehicle while traveling eastbound on Interstate 44, according to the probable cause affidavit. He was pulled over near the Northwest 2nd Street exit. He had a Smith & Wesson handgun in his possession.
A trooper said Wilson smelled strongly of marijuana and was behaving as if he was intoxicated, the affidavit states.
Wilson told the trooper he’d smoked marijuana about an hour prior and that he’d drank two “tall boys” (16-ounce cans of beer) that day, as well.
Wilson has prior convictions: Carter County – January 2005, knowingly concealing stolen property; Comanche County – October 2007, false declaration of ownership in a pawn; August 2008, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; and September 2013, second-degree burglary and knowingly concealing stolen property, records indicate.
Wilson, who is being held on $20,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. April 26 for his preliminary hearing conference.