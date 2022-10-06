A Lawton man is awaiting charges after being arrested Tuesday for child porn allegations.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children forwarded a cyber tip to the OSBI earlier this year based on information received from an electronic service provider. The service provider notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a user downloaded child pornography. The IP addressed traced back to Teague’s residence at 601 NE Flower Mound.
On Tuesday, a search warrant was served at the home in Sherwood Village Mobile Home Park. Based on the evidence collected during the search warrant, Teague was arrested and booked into the Comanche County Detention Center, according to the OSBI.
Teague faces felony charges for possession of child pornography and for violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act. Records indicate he had not made an initial court appearance as of Wednesday afternoon.
If you suspect a child is being sexually abused or exploited, contact the OSBI or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.