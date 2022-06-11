A Lawton man avoided trial for first-degree robbery by pleading guilty Thursday and was ordered to serve 15 years in prison.
Mario Trez White entered his plea of guilty of an amended charge of second-degree robbery in Comanche County District Court, records indicate.
Cotton County Associate District Judge Mark Flanagan ordered White to serve 15 years in prison with credit for time served as well as a $500 fine and $1,590 in restitution to the victim.
White was originally charged with first-degree robbery in August 2020 and has been in jail on $50,000 bond.
The plea is an admittance of guilt by White for robbing a man after he’d won money while gambling in August 2020 at a local casino.
White had been slated to begin trial for first-degree robbery on June 20, records indicate.