After pleading guilty to avoid trial, a Lawton man is asking the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to withdraw his plea.

Leandre Johnson, 21, of Lawton, pleaded guilty on May 26 to felony counts of felony discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate. His trial was to have started June 4. 

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you