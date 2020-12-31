After a felony arrest for cruelty of animals, a Lawton man earned another felony charge with assault and battery on a corrections officer at the Lawton City Jail.
Samuel Aycock, 21, of Lawton, was initially arrested Christmas Eve by Lawton Police on a felony charge of cruelty of animals, according to police reports. Once at the jail, Aycock began throwing water from a cup at the door used by officers to enter the jail section. Officers asked the inmate several times to stop before multiple officers approached him to take cup away. Aycock was hesitant to give up the cup, resulting in a scuffle between him and the officers. Officers eventually took the cup, but not before Aycock hit an officer in the face, causing a swollen eye.
Aycock was arrested for abusing his mother’s medium sized, mixed breed shepherd dog with a shovel. The animal was transported to the Freeman Veterinary Clinic, where Aycock’s mother said the dog’s eyesight has deteriorated to the point that the animal could not see due injuries from the assault.
No bond has been set at this time. Aycock had no prior arrests for assault.