A Lawton man is in jail for allegations he tried to sexually engage with a 15-year-old boy.

Jeffrey Michael Scott Larsen-Masias, 31, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 16, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between three to 20 years in prison.

