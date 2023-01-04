A Lawton man is in jail for allegations he tried to sexually engage with a 15-year-old boy.
Jeffrey Michael Scott Larsen-Masias, 31, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 16, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between three to 20 years in prison.
Detectives with the LPD Special Operations Division arrested Larsen-Masias on Dec. 29, 2022, after receiving information he’d been communicating with someone he thought was a 15-year-old boy.
He would learn with a planned meeting, he’d been “catfished” by an adult man who turned on him, according to investigators.
On Dec. 19, Lawton Police Department’s Facebook page was tagged with a video of an incident after an adult man confronted another then unknown man about the communications with the boy, the probable cause affidavit states. Investigators said the confronted man, later confirmed as Larsen-Masias, had proposed meeting the teen at a restaurant on Northwest 82nd Street on Dec. 18.
Investigators tracked down the other man. He said he’d created a fake profile on Grindr to portray himself as a 15-year-old male by the name of “Corey,” the affidavit states. Grindr is a social networking dating application aimed at the LGBTQ community.
The man turned over his communications with Larsen-Masias, including their initial contact on Nov. 21, 2022, as well as further communications encounters to detectives. The materials include “explicit sexual talk and explicit videos” initiated by Larsen-Masias, according to the affidavit.
When taken into custody, Larsen-Masias admitted to believing he was communicating with a 15-year-old boy, according to the investigators. He also admitted to making the indecent proposals before trying to arrange to meet up on Dec. 18, the affidavit states.
Held on $20,000 bond, Larsen-Masias returns to court at 3 p.m. March 20 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.