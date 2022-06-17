A 67-year-old man on trial for allegations he beat his disabled neighbor with a crutch in March 2021 testified in his own defense Thursday.
Raymond Eugene Reece, of Lawton, admitted he struck the woman, his neighbor. But when he was asked by his defense counsel, Taylor Stein, why he did it, he claimed self-defense.
Reece, who was on trial for a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, testified he’d worked for the woman some as a handyman. He said she also paid him “more times than I counted” to allow her to perform oral sex on him. Earlier, his girlfriend testified she knew that was something they did.
“She always gave me money, but I didn’t ask for no money,” he said.
The woman, who is disabled and mostly uses a scooter chair to get around, received three deep cuts to the top of her head that required closing by a doctor. On Thursday, Reece admitted he hit the woman with his crutch.
Reece also disabled, having lost a portion of his left leg following an infection that turned gangrenous. On the day of the incident, he was not wearing the prosthetic leg due to discomfort.
After working on a door at the woman’s home earlier in the afternoon, when she called around 8 p.m. asking to pay for his sensual services, he said he walked across the street to her house on his crutches.
Stein asked Reece to describe the setting when, he said, things went downhill. He said he was in a vulnerable state, standing before the woman with his pants around his ankle, his leg hanging and his private parts in the woman’s grasp.
Reece claimed he first tried to wrench her hands away and, when that didn’t work, he struck her in the head with his fists. Finally, he said, he resorted to using his crutch to hit her at least a couple of times.
Reece left when he was able to get free.
Stein said it seemed unreasonable to call 911 instead of defending himself in the moment.
The woman who was left alone and bleeding in the home was able to get into her scooter chair and went to Discount Foods Grocery Store, 1311 W. Lee, where a person who saw her called 911. She told police Reece took her cell phone and $37 from her purse.
Reece denied stealing the woman’s phone and money.
“I did not do that,” he said.
Reece’s prior felony conviction record was entered into the court: Oklahoma County, March 1990, first-degree robbery; and Comanche County: January 2005, eluding police; and January 2009, robbery with a weapon, records indicate. In each of those cases, Reece pleaded guilty.
Stein asked Reece why he didn’t plead guilty in this latest case.
“I’m not guilty in this case,” he said.
The jury will reconvene today for the closing arguments.