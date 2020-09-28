A Lawton man and woman died Saturday night after a vehicle following a wreck investigators said was caused when one vehicle driven by an intoxicated driver ran a stop sign.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Eric Gutierrez, 35, and Isaura Cabrera, 34, both died at the scene of the wreck at the intersection of Southeast 135th Street and Bishop Road. Their bodies were taken to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Oklahoma City for autopsy.
Gutierrez was driving a Chevrolet Silverado southbound on Southeast 135th Street shortly after 10 p.m. when a westbound Chevrolet Pickup driven by Caden Rowe failed to stop at a sign at the intersection and struck the Silverado, Trooper Sheldon Glass reported. Both vehicles came to rest in the southwest corner of the intersection. Rowe’s pickup caught fire. Gutierrez was pinned inside the Silverado for 3½-hours following the wreck.
Two juvenile boys riding in Gutierrez’s vehicle were admitted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. One boy was flown there and admitted in fair condition with arm and head injuries, the report states. The second boy was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and later admitted to OU Medical Center where he was admitted in fair condition with a trunk injury.
Rowe, 19, of Lawton, was also flown to OU Medical Center where he was admitted in fair condition with a leg injury. The trooper reported that Rowe was intoxicated at the time of the wreck.