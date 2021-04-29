Blame it on the baby formula.
A man and woman are in jail after they were accused of smoking enough methamphetamine around their 3-month-old child that he began having seizures.
Frederico Manuel Perez, 37, and April Leigh Chapman, 35, both of Lawton, made initial appearances Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where each received felony charges of child neglect, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.
Lawton police were called to investigate Saturday after the infant tested positive for meth while at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. According to the probable cause affidavit, Chapman and Perez had brought the baby to the hospital for seizures and during tests, the child tested positive for the drug.
Investigators spoke with Perez who “immediately became distraught and started to have a sort of breakdown,” the affidavit states. He said he had no idea how the child tested positive for meth and said he’d had lots of “questionable” people come in and out of his house. He also said maybe something was wrong with the baby’s formula.
“Perez was very adamant that neither he nor April did meth,” according to the affidavit.
Chapman admitted to police she and Perez had smoked meth early that morning with the child in the house with them. She said she smoked “every now and then” and Perez smoked far more than she. She said he usually pressured her into smoking the drug, the affidavit states. She said they had both handled the child shortly after taking the drug.
Perez has prior felony convictions from Ford County: October 2009, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; and July 2014, burglary, records indicate.
Perez is being held on $35,000 bond and Chapman’s was set at $15,000. They each return to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 5 for preliminary hearing conferences.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.