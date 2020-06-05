OKLAHOMA CITY — A Lawton man is among three charged Wednesday with federal allegations of pulling off unrelated bank robberies.
Although the suspects got away initially, investigators believe the three men are cornered by evidence.
Timothy J. Downing, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma, announced Thursday that a federal grand jury indicted John Scott Brooks, 36, of Lawton, for federal counts of bank robbery and bomb threat. He is accused of the March 23 robbery of Southwest Oklahoma Federal Credit Union, 6714 W. Gore, and of using a fake bomb.
According to an affidavit filed in support of a criminal complaint, Brooks is accused of pulling into one of credit union’s drive-through lanes and allegedly handing a demand note to a teller, along with what appeared to the teller to be an explosive device. Brooks then held up a tablet that was counting down time, and the teller then gave fake cash that was easily traceable to Brooks, according to investigators.
Bank surveillance photos were published in the media and a search warrant was executed at Brooks’ residence in Lawton, located less than a dozen blocks south of the credit union. Brooks was arrested on April 4 and is being held in the Grady County Jail.
If found guilty of bank robbery, Brooks faces a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000, and mandatory restitution. The bomb threat charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
The case is a result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation — Oklahoma City Field Office and the Lawton Police Department, according to Downing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Edward J. Kumeiga is prosecuting the case.
Brooks was joined by two other accused bank robbers in being charged Wednesday.
A federal grand jury indicted Keith Lamar Carter, 37, of Oklahoma City for a Dec. 23, 2019, bank robbery of Credit Union One of Oklahoma, 3300 N. Lincoln Blvd., Oklahoma City. Investigators described him as a sort of “BMX bandit.”
According to the indictment, after handing a note to a teller demanding money, Carter fled on a BMX-style bike. He was later identified, charged on Feb. 13 and arrested on Feb. 25.
Brandon Scott Newberry, 39, of Ada, also was indicted for bank robbery. He is accused of using a note on May 12 to rob City National Bank and Trust, 9011 NE 23rd, Oklahoma City. He was arrested three days later.
