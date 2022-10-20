As the trial winds up to determine the events that resulted in the death of Tyrice Roundtree, 25, from 13 bullets in February 2021, jurors know for certain that Delano Jocore Lindley pulled the trigger.
He admitted to it on the witness stand and through his video interview with police.
The jury was tasked with determining if the death was the result of a paranoid delusion or perceived self-defense.
After three days of testimony and questioning from Comanche County District Attorney Kyle Cabelka and defense counsel Jason Lowe, of Oklahoma City, the jury was left Wednesday night to consider if Lindley, 29, of Lawton, was culpable for Roundtree’s death.
Lindley has been on trial for felony charges of first-degree murder, deliberate intent, or in the alternative, second-degree murder, as well as assault with a dangerous weapon, use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon and possession of a firearm after former conviction of two felony crimes.
In his Feb. 7, 2021, police interview, shown to the jury in Cotton County Associate District Judge Michael C. Flanagan’s courtroom, Lindley admitted he, Roundtree, and other men were drinking beer and doing cocaine the night of Roundtree’s death. He said he’d previously been diagnosed with paranoid and schizophrenic tendencies. Cabelka noted these traits mixed with the cocaine put Lindley in a heightened state.
Roundtree died Feb. 6, 2021, at Comanche County Memorial Hospital from multiple gunshot wounds following the shooting at 4001 NW Ozmun. Police found Roundtree lying in the grass near the side of the road.
Lindley also would appear at the hospital suffering from gunshot wounds to his left hand and his leg.
In his interview with Lawton Police detectives, as well as his testimony, Lindley admitted to firing his gun at Roundtree. Multiple 9mm rounds from his gun were recovered from the car as evidence. He said Roundtree fired first and claimed his hand wounds were from return fire.
Witness testimony as well as medical records show Lindley shot through his hand striking Roundtree from the close quarters of the back seat of a car.
Detective Aaron Molloy testified Roundtree’s .40 caliber handgun had not been fired. When Lowe asked Molloy about the trajectory of Lindley’s wounds, the detective offered an unequivocal answer from the witness stand.
“The evidence showed me that he was not shot by that individual (Roundtree),” Molloy said.
Several times during the police interview, Molloy explained how the wound to the back of Lindley’s hand was an entrance wound and a second was the exit wound. He explained the physics of the gunfire’s trajectory on multiple occasions that lined up with the evidence.
“You shot yourself in the hand when you shot at him,” Molloy said. “It’s all from one round.”
Lindley replied, “This ain’t making no sense.”
When confronted by the witness testimony that Roundtree never pulled out his weapon and fired, Lindley admitted he was “messed up.”
“That is so weird; so that means I was shooting myself, then?” he said. “I can’t see myself shooting myself.”
Lindley claimed that Roundtree and one of the witnesses had been acting strange throughout the evening. He said he knew Roundtree was armed and, despite partying together that night, was acting strange toward him. He felt like he was being “set up.”
Molloy asked why that would be and Lindley responded about street politics and that an atmosphere had been building. But, he claimed, he didn’t have animus toward Roundtree.
“I didn’t have no beef,” he said.
Lowe presented Roundtree’s prior felony conviction for assault with a dangerous weapon as evidence of violent tendencies. He offered that and Lindley’s description of the state of unease over the course of the night’s events for his client’s actions.
Cabelka argued that despite his altered state, Lindley was responsible for his actions with a gun he wasn’t legally allowed to have.
Lindley has prior felony convictions in Comanche County: February 2013, second-degree burglary; and July 2018, conspiracy to commit possession of contraband by an inmate, records indicate.
