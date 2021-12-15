A Lawton man is in jail for allegations he and a teenager beat up another teen and dropped him at his house before taking off with his car.
Lawton police spoke with the car owner who said he’d gone to pick up a friend at a lot at 2804 SW J Saturday morning. While there, he said he was assaulted by another teen and a man he knew as “Max McCarthy,” according to the affidavit. He said they then took him home and left in his 2009 Chevrolet Aveo.
Officers patrolling around 5:45 a.m. saw the stolen Aveo in the 4200 block of Southwest Park Avenue. When they caught up to it, a person in a dark hoodie and blue jeans ran from the car, the affidavit states. George Max Waysepappy was found hiding behind a home with a teen. The car’s keys were found in a box nearby.
Both, Waysepappy and the teen matched the suspect descriptions, however, the name “Max McCarthy” was not found in the police system and the victim was unable to confirm due to the severity of his injuries, according to the affidavit. An investigator looked up the “Max McCarthy’ Facebook profile and saw it was Waysepappy’s photo used for the page.
Waysepappy and the teen were arrested for the robbery and stolen vehicle and Waysepappy was also booked for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
During booking, Waysepappy admitted to going by the name “Max McCarthy,” the affidavit states. The teen was taken to the Comanche County Juvenile Detention Center.