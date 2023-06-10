A Lawton man is in jail accused of kidnapping, raping and abusing his girlfriend’s sister after first pointing a gun at his significant other.
Jaylan Bishop, 20, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, first-degree rape by force or fear, and kidnapping, as well as a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse – assault and battery, records indicate. The rape count is punishable by between five years to life in prison.
Lawton police were called shortly after 1:40 a.m. Thursday to 2117 NW Hoover regarding an assault with a deadly weapon. Investigators got a story far more involved.
Bishop’s girlfriend told Officer Levi Peck that during an argument, Bishop pointed a gun at her and threatened to shoot before forcing her sister into a vehicle with him and leaving, the probable cause affidavit states. A phone call from the sister led police to her location; she was found hiding in the bathroom of EZ-Go, 3003 E. Gore.
Police arrived and detained Bishop. During a search of the vehicle, a chamber-loaded handgun was found inside the glove compartment, the affidavit states.
The woman said Bishop pointed the gun at her sister and hit her in the right eye with his fist before ordering her into the vehicle, Peck stated. Due to his threats to kill everyone on scene, she said she felt like she had no free will to defy him, according to the affidavit.
The sister also told police Bishop had forced her at gunpoint the day before to perform oral sex and intercourse with him, Peck stated.
Held on $75,000 bond with the condition he have no contact with the women, Bishop returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 29 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.