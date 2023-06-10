A Lawton man is in jail accused of kidnapping, raping and abusing his girlfriend’s sister after first pointing a gun at his significant other.

Jaylan Bishop, 20, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, first-degree rape by force or fear, and kidnapping, as well as a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse – assault and battery, records indicate. The rape count is punishable by between five years to life in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.